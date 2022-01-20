Governor sees no room for presidential system in country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has that there is no room for presidential form of government in the country as the parliamentary democratic system is deep-rooted and flourishing in Pakistan.

Talking to the beat reporters during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said all major political parties, including the PPP, PML-N, JUI (F), ANP, and others were stake-holders and no change in the system could be envisaged without their nod, adding that he did not see any chances of presidential system.

The governor , to a query, said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) would win general election 2023 with ease. "We are working hard to control inflation and poverty through different initiatives, including National Health Card, Ehsas Programme and the Kisaan Card', he added.

The public welfare projects like clean drinking water and reforms in police as well as judiciary would win the public support, he said and added that as many as 1,500 projects of water filtration plants under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would be completed soon and different filtration plants will be inaugurated in Lahore on Sunday.

On opposition, Sarwar said that the government had no threat from the opposition and the elections would be held in the country in 2023, adding both the PML-N and the PPP completed their constitutional terms of five years in power and:" It is our democratic right of PTI to complete its tenure".

About his plans to contest general elections 2023, Sarwar did not keep any secrets of his intention to contest the next general elections from Punjab, adding that the constituency will be decided by the party.

Talking about his recent visit to Europe, Chaudhry Sarwar said he fought the case of Pakistan during his visit as he met more than 120 Members of Parliament (MPs) to get the extension in GSP plus status for Pakistan.

"I have discussed the Afghanistan and Kashmir issues during my visit to Europe and the UK and also highlighted peace efforts of Pakistan", he said, adding the whole world was acknowledging the positive role of Pakistan in Afghan peace process. He said peace in the world was not possible without achieving peace in Afghanistan and, therefore, the world powers should play their role.

Talking about the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, the governor said that 1500 projects of filtration plants had been completed without any political discrimination as water filtration plants were also installed the plants in the Constituencies of the opposition leaders. He said;" Complete transparency has been in these projects and, therefore, the international organisations like the UNICEF is collaborating with us in our mission to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab." "I assure you that more than 7 million people of Punjab will get the clean drinking water soon." he said.

Talking about the recent wave of COVID-19 variant, the governor said that everyone should adopt precautionary measures to avoid the Omicron variant. He said:" It is our national responsibility to wear face masks to get ourselves safe from the deadly virus." "My team is ready once again to provide the services in the COVID-19 pandemic as we did earlier through Tele-medicine under the banner of Punjab Development Network," he responded.

Condemning the terrorist explosion in Anarkali Bazaar, Sarwar said Pakistan would defeat terrorists ultimately, adding that there were many foreign forces which were trying to destabilize Pakistan through such acts but people of Pakistan and the armed forces were committed to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy. 'We'll make Pakistan a peaceful country and all conspiracies of the enemy will be foiled', the governor expressed the resolve.