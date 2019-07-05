Governor sees off first batch of Hujjaj at JIAP

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday went to see off the first batch of Hujjaj travelling through Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at the Jinnah International Airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday went to see off the first batch of Hujjaj travelling through Pakistan International Airlines ( PIA ) at the Jinnah International Airport

The Governor felicitated the departing pilgrims and presented bouquets of flowers, said a statement.

He said that the PIA this year would transport around 78000 pilgrims to Saudia Arabia which was appreciable.

Imran Ismail said that due to the efforts of the Prime Minister Road to Makkah project was inaugurated this year. Around 22000 pilgrims would be benefitted from the project.

He said that the PIA would operate Hajj flights from 10 airports. The government has taken extra-ordinary measures for the facilitation of pilgrims. Best accommodation, transportation and other facilities have been ensured for the pilgrims.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail appealed to the departing pilgrims to pray for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation during the Hajj.

Members National Assembly (MNAs) Aftab Siddiqui, Jay Parkash, PIA COO Aijaz Mazhar and other senior officers were also present.