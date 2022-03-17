UrduPoint.com

Governor Sees Presidential Form Of Govt A Solution To National Issues

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Governor sees presidential form of Govt a solution to national issues

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday said that the formation of a Presidential form of government in the country was the only solution to all national issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday said that the formation of a Presidential form of government in the country was the only solution to all national issues.

In a media statement issued here by the Governor Secretariat, he said that it was a great flaw of the present democratic system that a person selected by the people on one party ticket supports the other political party.

He said that a person selected by the people should be removed by the masses rather by bribing the elected representatives of one party by the other political parties.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected by the people of Pakistan and 11 political parties of the country could not change the decision of the masses.

