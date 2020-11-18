Governor sends off appreciation letter to ASI Mohammed Bux Buriro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while lauding the performance of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammed Bux Buriro in Kashmore incident has issued a letter of appreciation here on Wednesday.

Another such letter has also been sent to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), District Kashmore, Amjad Shaikh for action on time.

Governor Imran Ismail had said in the letter that Mohammed Bux Buriro was the hero of the nation. He said that the brave policeman with the help of his daughter arrested the culprits of Kashmore rape incident and this was a gallantry step.

He further said that the services of the ASI would be remembered forever.

The Governor said that it was our responsibility to take such steps for the protection of the people.

'No doubt the police officers have done a good job,' he praised.

Imran Ismail said that the SSP was appreciated for the rapid act. He also lauded the Sindh police for arresting culprits of the incident.