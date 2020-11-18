UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Sends Off Appreciation Letter To ASI Mohammed Bux Buriro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Governor sends off appreciation letter to ASI Mohammed Bux Buriro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while lauding the performance of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammed Bux Buriro in Kashmore incident has issued a letter of appreciation here on Wednesday.

Another such letter has also been sent to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), District Kashmore, Amjad Shaikh for action on time.

Governor Imran Ismail had said in the letter that Mohammed Bux Buriro was the hero of the nation. He said that the brave policeman with the help of his daughter arrested the culprits of Kashmore rape incident and this was a gallantry step.

He further said that the services of the ASI would be remembered forever.

The Governor said that it was our responsibility to take such steps for the protection of the people.

'No doubt the police officers have done a good job,' he praised.

Imran Ismail said that the SSP was appreciated for the rapid act. He also lauded the Sindh police for arresting culprits of the incident.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Governor Job Kashmore

Recent Stories

NAB files reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqb ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab’s Minority Affairs Department celebrates ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah’s achievements make everyone optimistic ..

31 minutes ago

Tiger Force given task in Multan

12 minutes ago

People witnesses crowding Lunda Bazaar to purchase ..

12 minutes ago

Domestic vegetable ghee production decreases 5.62% ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.