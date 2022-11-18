UrduPoint.com

Governor Sets Aside Ombudsman Orders; Asks Govt. Look Into Subsidy On Fertilizer Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Governor sets aside ombudsman orders; asks govt. look into subsidy on fertilizer scheme

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Friday set aside decision of the ombudsman Punjab regarding suspicious transactions by fertilizer dealers on DAP fertilizer under 'Farmers Subsidy policy' through Kissan Card of the Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Friday set aside decision of the ombudsman Punjab regarding suspicious transactions by fertilizer dealers on DAP fertilizer under 'Farmers Subsidy policy' through Kissan Card of the Punjab government.

The agriculture department had appealed against the ombudsman verdict after the department was asked to release confiscated money of the fertilizer agency. The department had stopped security money of the fertilizer agency for suspicious transactions in DAP fertilizer to farmers through Kissan Card.

Deciding two separate representations of the agriculture department, governor Punjab observed that the entire issue of subsidy provided to the farmers on DAP fertilizer should be investigated by the Chief Minister's Inspection Team to identify those responsible for poor planning and failure to prevent corruption during the implementation of the scheme.

The governor further stated that it is imperative that the matter be thrashed out and the responsibility be fixed regarding poor planning during execution of the scheme and inability to adopt preventive measures to curb corrupt practices especially keeping in view the magnitude of public exchequer involved.

He directed the provincial secretary agriculture department to initiate a summary for the chief minister Punjab for seeking approval to assign the CMIT for thorough investigation into the matter, especially the slackness committed by the agency viz a viz the responsibles, determination of genuine claims payable to the dealers, and recommendations for the administrative departments to avoid such instances in future.

The governor Punjab stressed effective steps to improve the subsidy schemes in future.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Governor Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Money

Recent Stories

Sharjeel for expediting BRT Red Line development w ..

Sharjeel for expediting BRT Red Line development work

4 minutes ago
 6.9-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia

6.9-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia

4 minutes ago
 Heads of Russian, Chinese Government to Meet in De ..

Heads of Russian, Chinese Government to Meet in December - Moscow

4 minutes ago
 From Obiang to Putin: longest-serving heads of sta ..

From Obiang to Putin: longest-serving heads of state

7 minutes ago
 BISP playing role in providing target cash relief ..

BISP playing role in providing target cash relief to 2.8 million flood affectees ..

7 minutes ago
 US in Regular Contact With China on North Korea's ..

US in Regular Contact With China on North Korea's Missile Launches - Official

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.