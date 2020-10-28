Governor Shah Farman chairs BoG meeting of IMSciences

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Wednesday presided over the meeting of Board of Governors of IMSciences here at Governor's House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Wednesday presided over the meeting of board of Governors of IMSciences here at Governor's House.

The meeting which was also attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash constituted a committee to formulate rules and criteria for appointment of new director IMSciences.

The Governor directed for regular-base appointments on vacant posts of IMSciences on priority basis. He said merit, transparency and competence must be ensured in appointments. The criteria for merit should be kept at a level that competent and knowledgeable youth get the opportunity to come forward for the posts.

The Governor maintained that the practice of inducting ad-hoc employees on regular posts for years should be stopped. He added that IMSciences was a quality educational institution in Hayatabad and efforts were on to further improve its excellence.