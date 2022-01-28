Governor Shah Farman condoles over Hafiz Sanaullah demise

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalists, member of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), Chief Editor Frontier Star and former Chairman Journalism Department Peshawar University, Hafiz Sanaullah.

In his condolence message, Governor Shah Farman lauded the services of Hafiz Sanaullah for the promotion of journalism in the province.

The Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.