UrduPoint.com

Governor Shah Farman Condoles Over Hafiz Sanaullah Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Governor Shah Farman condoles over Hafiz Sanaullah demise

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalists, member of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), Chief Editor Frontier Star and former Chairman Journalism Department Peshawar University, Hafiz Sanaullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalists, member of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), Chief Editor Frontier Star and former Chairman Journalism Department Peshawar University, Hafiz Sanaullah.

In his condolence message, Governor Shah Farman lauded the services of Hafiz Sanaullah for the promotion of journalism in the province.

The Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Family

Recent Stories

Le Pen Calls Niece's Refusal to Back Her in French ..

Le Pen Calls Niece's Refusal to Back Her in French Presidential Race 'Brutal'

1 minute ago
 US Response Addresses Russia's Concerns, Offers Co ..

US Response Addresses Russia's Concerns, Offers Confidence-Building Measures - A ..

1 minute ago
 Kiev Court Defers Consideration of Prosecutors' Ap ..

Kiev Court Defers Consideration of Prosecutors' Appeal Against Verdict in Porosh ..

1 minute ago
 Lukashenko Threatens Lithuania to Terminate Export ..

Lukashenko Threatens Lithuania to Terminate Export Transition via Belarus

2 minutes ago
 Endangered pangolins revive in Margalla Hills Nati ..

Endangered pangolins revive in Margalla Hills National Park

5 minutes ago
 Month long special cleanliness drive launched in M ..

Month long special cleanliness drive launched in Multan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>