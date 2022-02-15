Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Member National Assembly (MNA), Haji Khyal Zaman

In a condolence message, the Governor expressed heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He also prayed for courage and patience to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.