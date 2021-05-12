UrduPoint.com
Governor Shah Farman Condoles With Senior Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of senior journalist Faqir Hussain.

In a condolence statement issued here, the Governor conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and for the bereaved to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

