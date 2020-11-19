Governor Shah Farman denounces attack on security check post in SW

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Thursday strongly denounced terrorists' attack on a check post of security forces in South Waziristan (SW) in which two personnel embraced martyrdom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Thursday strongly denounced terrorists' attack on a check post of security forces in South Waziristan (SW) in which two personnel embraced martyrdom.

In his condemnation message, Governor Shah Farman expressed profound grief over the incident and said that such cowardice attacks could not deter the resolve of our security forces to wipe out the scourge of terrorism from the region.

The Governor also prayed for early recovery of the injured security official and said perpetrators involved in this crime would face the consequence.