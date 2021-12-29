UrduPoint.com

Governor Shah Farman Issues Notice To Arbab Muhammad Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 05:05 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has issued a notice through lawyer to Arbab Muhammad Ali for leveling baseless allegations against him in awarding mayor ticket of Peshawar to the favorite candidate in recently held local bodies' election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has issued a notice through lawyer to Arbab Muhammad Ali for leveling baseless allegations against him in awarding mayor ticket of Peshawar to the favorite candidate in recently held local bodies' election.

A statement issued from the Governor's House here on Wednesday said the legal notice was issued to Arbab Muhammad Ali over a video message in which he leveled baseless allegations against the Governor for taking money in awarding the Peshawar mayor ticket to the favorite candidate.

The statement said the Governor through this notice has started legal process against Arbab Muhammad Ali for leveling false allegations.

