Governor Should Refrain From Interfering In Administrative Affairs: Azma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Punjab Governor should refrain from interfering in administrative affairs and avoid playing the role of the opposition, like Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf.

Bokhari pointed out that in Sindh, schools are often found with animals tied up, and there is a rampant culture of cheating and selling entire examination centres. She noted that in the province where the PPP has been in the government for 16 years, a 19th-century education system still prevails. She highlighted that seven districts in Punjab are at the top with the highest literacy rates, while many areas in Sindh lack schools altogether.

The minister expressed that the Governor should enjoy tea, coffee, and dried fruits at the Governor's House, as he has no role in administrative affairs.

She responded to the Governor's statements by mentioning constant media reports about ghost employees and students in Sindh's education department. She emphasized that outside of two areas in Karachi and Hyderabad, literacy rates in the rest of Sindh are virtually zero.

Azma Bokhari asserted that due to improved education standards in Punjab, students from government schools are achieving prominent positions in board examinations. She contrasted this with the recent incidents related to the MD CAT exam in Sindh that have drawn nationwide attention. She reminded the Governor, with a note of irritation, that he is just a Governor and has no role in administrative matters. She concluded by saying that CM Maryam Nawaz knows very well how to manage the province's administrative affairs.

