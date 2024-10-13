Governor Should Refrain From Interfering In Administrative Affairs: Azma
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Punjab Governor should refrain from interfering in administrative affairs and avoid playing the role of the opposition, like Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf.
Bokhari pointed out that in Sindh, schools are often found with animals tied up, and there is a rampant culture of cheating and selling entire examination centres. She noted that in the province where the PPP has been in the government for 16 years, a 19th-century education system still prevails. She highlighted that seven districts in Punjab are at the top with the highest literacy rates, while many areas in Sindh lack schools altogether.
The minister expressed that the Governor should enjoy tea, coffee, and dried fruits at the Governor's House, as he has no role in administrative affairs.
She responded to the Governor's statements by mentioning constant media reports about ghost employees and students in Sindh's education department. She emphasized that outside of two areas in Karachi and Hyderabad, literacy rates in the rest of Sindh are virtually zero.
Azma Bokhari asserted that due to improved education standards in Punjab, students from government schools are achieving prominent positions in board examinations. She contrasted this with the recent incidents related to the MD CAT exam in Sindh that have drawn nationwide attention. She reminded the Governor, with a note of irritation, that he is just a Governor and has no role in administrative matters. She concluded by saying that CM Maryam Nawaz knows very well how to manage the province's administrative affairs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation gives wedding boxes to 10 brides2 minutes ago
-
Professor Aabid Jameel issues strict orders over incomplete work at Ayub Medical Institution12 minutes ago
-
Tarar lauds China for helping Pakistan overcome energy crisis22 minutes ago
-
ICT police finalize security measures for SCO Summit 2024, deploying 93% of force: IG Rizvi22 minutes ago
-
As many as 9,787 out of 21,809 candidates take SU entry test at Jamshoro campus22 minutes ago
-
District Admin Abbottabad enforces section 144 to maintain law and order during President’s parade22 minutes ago
-
Senator Talal Chaudhry slams PTI for exploiting SCO summit for protests22 minutes ago
-
Geoeconomic shifts demand greater economic integration: Gilani22 minutes ago
-
Kalyar Koli Palic firing incident, leaves four dead, five injured42 minutes ago
-
Widow murdered in women dispute52 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation crucial for effective disaster management: PDMA DG1 hour ago
-
Sharjeel says PTI following anti-national agenda1 hour ago