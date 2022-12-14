UrduPoint.com

Governor Signs Into Law Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Governor signs into law Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has signed four bills into law including the Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2022, the Punjab Trusts (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has signed four bills into law including the Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2022, the Punjab Trusts (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Muttahida Ulema board Punjab Bill 2022.

The press release issued here on Wednesday asserted that the governor had assented to the bills in larger public interest and these bills have become the Act after the nod from the governor Punjab.

It was further stated that the bills by the provincial legislature carried many lacuna but these were still approved by the governor in public interest.

The governor Punjab said the bills are being sent directly to the Governor's Secretariat from the Punjab Assembly without adopting proper procedure, adding the Governor Secretariat staff works meticulously on these bills in the public interest.

The press release said the Governor Punjab has so far given immediate approval to several bills in public interest.

