Governor Signs Into Law Punjab Prohibition Of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday assented 12 bills including Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025 which will come into effect immediately
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday assented 12 bills including Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025 which will come into effect immediately.
These include: Punjab Alternative Dispute Resolution (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025, Probation of Offenders (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab education, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority Bill 2025, Punjab Protected Areas (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Wildlife (Protection and Management) (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Water and Sanitation Authority Bill 2025, Defence Housing Authority Rawalpindi (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Establishment of Special Courts (Overseas Pakistani Property) Bill 2025, Tianjin University of Technology Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2025, Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Punjab University of Technology Rasool (Amendment) Bill 2025.
Recent Stories
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee
Climate activists defend 'future generations', appeal lawyer says
'Palestinian displacement can never be tolerated or allowed': Egyptian President
National Bank of Fujairah reports AED850.1 million in net profit for 2024
Maktoum bin Mohammed explores ways to enhance financial sustainability in 2025
Facilitation centers established in Gujrat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers21 seconds ago
-
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 202523 seconds ago
-
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar24 seconds ago
-
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee26 seconds ago
-
Facilitation centers established in Gujrat2 hours ago
-
CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil servants, parliamentary staff2 hours ago
-
GKMC establishes online examination center2 hours ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in Hassanabdal2 hours ago
-
Acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University inspects Boys' hostels2 hours ago
-
NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in identity and registration-related2 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches PMIS in Prison Dept2 hours ago
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi3 hours ago