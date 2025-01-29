Open Menu

Governor Signs Into Law Punjab Prohibition Of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 11:47 PM

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday assented 12 bills including Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025 which will come into effect immediately

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday assented 12 bills including Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025 which will come into effect immediately.

These include: Punjab Alternative Dispute Resolution (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025, Probation of Offenders (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab education, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority Bill 2025, Punjab Protected Areas (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Wildlife (Protection and Management) (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Water and Sanitation Authority Bill 2025, Defence Housing Authority Rawalpindi (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Establishment of Special Courts (Overseas Pakistani Property) Bill 2025, Tianjin University of Technology Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2025, Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Punjab University of Technology Rasool (Amendment) Bill 2025.

