UrduPoint.com

Governor Signs Ordinance Against Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday signed the Punjab Immovable Public Property Ordinance 2022 to check concrete and temporary encroachments in the province

The ordinance will help Punjab government in control of encroachments and, under the law, an officer will be bound to take action against the encroachers in fixed time period. The Local Government Department has issued gazette notification to this effect.

Under the law, the divisional commissioners have been delegated with powers of a civil judge while the local commissioner will be authorized to impose either fine or penalty on the encroachers.

Board of Revenue (BoR) will be authorized to transfer encroachment cases from one commissioner to the other while the encroachers will be slapped 7 days notice twice and action will be initiated in case of failure to appear in person before the concerned officer within 14 days.

The local authorities will be authorized to constitute special squads all over province and the concerned officer will be bound to decide the encroachment cases in the fixed time period.

