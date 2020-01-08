Governor signs Power Crushers (Installation, Operation and Regulation) Bill 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor has gave his assent on Power Crushers (Installation, Operation and Regulation) Bill 2020.

According to a notification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the governor signed the bill on Wednesday.