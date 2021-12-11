UrduPoint.com

Governor Signs Punjab LG Ordinance 2021

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 10:34 PM

Governor signs Punjab LG Ordinance 2021

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday signed Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 that was earlier approved by Punjab Cabinet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday signed Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 that was earlier approved by Punjab Cabinet.

Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr. Rashid Mansoor, Special Secretary to Governor Punjab Omar Saeed and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Governor said that the new local government system will empower public in real sense and Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling his promise to devolve power to lower level. The people of Punjab will be made strong and prosperous.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been promising a strong local government system in Punjab from day one and today PM through the local government system, has fulfilled his promise.

PTI Government will ensure all measures for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. The development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan is the first priority of the PTI government and the present government is ensuring transparency and merit in the institution at all levels.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the work done by the present government to strengthen the institutions in Pakistan is exemplary. The PTI government has also fulfilled its promise to devolve powers to lower levels through new local government system in Punjab. For the first time, the people will elect their mayors directly by their vote and with the power of vote the people will be able to elect the representatives of their choice. There is no doubt that the new local government system in Punjab will further strengthen democracy.

Governor said that under the new system of local bodies, the government has strengthened mayors and the heads of important institutions have also been transferred under the new system.

Under the Punjab Local Bodies Ordinance, local body elections in Punjab will be direct on party bases and a new era of development and prosperity will begin in cities and villages in Punjab and public issues will be resolved at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Local Body Elections Governor Punjab Democracy Vote Rashid All From Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Basharat Raja inaugurates various development proj ..

Basharat Raja inaugurates various development projects in UC Dhamial

44 seconds ago
 Mass-marriage ceremony of 50 couples held in Hyder ..

Mass-marriage ceremony of 50 couples held in Hyderabad

8 minutes ago
 US Assistant Secretary of State Donfried to Visit ..

US Assistant Secretary of State Donfried to Visit Moscow, Kiev on Dec 13-15 - Wa ..

8 minutes ago
 Sustainable development of mountain tourism stress ..

Sustainable development of mountain tourism stressed in Int'l Mountain Day Confe ..

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to eradicate menace of corruption f ..

Govt committed to eradicate menace of corruption from society: Shibli Faraz

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugh ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Bab Al Nojoum Al Mughira Resort; visits new Al Mirf ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.