Governor signs Punjab LG Ordinance 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday signed Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 that was earlier approved by Punjab Cabinet.

Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr. Rashid Mansoor, Special Secretary to Governor Punjab Omar Saeed and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Governor said that the new local government system will empower public in real sense and Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling his promise to devolve power to lower level. The people of Punjab will be made strong and prosperous.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been promising a strong local government system in Punjab from day one and today PM through the local government system, has fulfilled his promise.

PTI Government will ensure all measures for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. The development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan is the first priority of the PTI government and the present government is ensuring transparency and merit in the institution at all levels.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the work done by the present government to strengthen the institutions in Pakistan is exemplary. The PTI government has also fulfilled its promise to devolve powers to lower levels through new local government system in Punjab. For the first time, the people will elect their mayors directly by their vote and with the power of vote the people will be able to elect the representatives of their choice. There is no doubt that the new local government system in Punjab will further strengthen democracy.

Governor said that under the new system of local bodies, the government has strengthened mayors and the heads of important institutions have also been transferred under the new system.

Under the Punjab Local Bodies Ordinance, local body elections in Punjab will be direct on party bases and a new era of development and prosperity will begin in cities and villages in Punjab and public issues will be resolved at their doorsteps.