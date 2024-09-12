Governor Signs Summary Of Appointments For Advisor, Special Assistants
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday signed the summary for the appointments of Advisor and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister.
Governor Kundi has approved the appointment of four special assistants including Mussavir Khan, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, Naik Muhammad Khan Humayoon Khan, and one Advisor Ihtisham Ali to the Chief Minister(CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Following the Governor's approval and signature, the summary has been sent back for implementation.
