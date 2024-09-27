Governor signs to approve appointment of Mishal Azam Yousafzai as Special Assistant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday approved the appointment of Mishal Azam Yousafzai as Special Assistant.

The approval comes after the summary was forwarded by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi signed the summary, facilitating Mashal Azam Yousafzai new role in the provincial cabinet.

Following the Governor's approval, the summary has been sent back to the concern authorities for further processing.

APP/ash/