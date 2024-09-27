Governor Signs To Approve Appointment Of Mishal Azam Yousafzai As Special Assistant
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday approved the appointment of Mishal Azam Yousafzai as Special Assistant.
The approval comes after the summary was forwarded by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Governor Kundi signed the summary, facilitating Mashal Azam Yousafzai new role in the provincial cabinet.
Following the Governor's approval, the summary has been sent back to the concern authorities for further processing.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Population Welfare Dept holds seminar25 seconds ago
-
Cart market inaugurated28 seconds ago
-
Gang involved in criminal activities busted, woman's assassinator arrested10 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at F-6 markaz, no casualties reported10 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam stresses for welfare of coalmines workers10 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 15 fake fertilizer dealers in Khanewal20 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, IFC RD agree to boost IT industry20 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach to 5 after one more death reported in Rawalpindi20 minutes ago
-
Welfare of police martyrs' families, ghazis top priority: CCPO20 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to disease-free province: Health Minister20 minutes ago
-
USKT delegation attends France moot20 minutes ago
-
Seven more killed, 46 injured in Kurram skirmishes30 minutes ago