UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh, Administrator Karachi Discuss Issues Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Governor Sindh, Administrator Karachi discuss issues of city

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and discussed problems faced by Karachi, the steps to solve them and the priorities in this regard.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and discussed problems faced by Karachi, the steps to solve them and the priorities in this regard.

The Administrator called on the Sindh Governor at the Governor House here, said a spokesperson.

In the meeting, Governor Sindh said that joint efforts are needed for the development of Karachi.

He observed that experience of Dr Syed Saifur Rehman will be helpful in solving the problems of the city.

Administrator Karachi said that the guidance of Kamran Khan Tessori will be helpful in fulfilling the duties.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor

Recent Stories

Interior Minister appreciates role of NACTA to che ..

Interior Minister appreciates role of NACTA to check terrorism, extremism

33 seconds ago
 China's Defense Ministry Accuses US of Escalating ..

China's Defense Ministry Accuses US of Escalating Situation Around Taiwan

39 seconds ago
 ECP notifies S. Waqar Mehdi as Senator

ECP notifies S. Waqar Mehdi as Senator

6 minutes ago
 EAEU Leaders to Discuss Common Gas Market at Summi ..

EAEU Leaders to Discuss Common Gas Market at Summit in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide

6 minutes ago
 Reforms being introduced to maintain food quality: ..

Reforms being introduced to maintain food quality: DG PFA

6 minutes ago
 EU to Increase Defense Spending by $74Bln Until 20 ..

EU to Increase Defense Spending by $74Bln Until 2025 - Borrell

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.