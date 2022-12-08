Governor Sindh, Administrator Karachi discuss issues of city

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and discussed problems faced by Karachi, the steps to solve them and the priorities in this regard.

The Administrator called on the Sindh Governor at the Governor House here, said a spokesperson.

In the meeting, Governor Sindh said that joint efforts are needed for the development of Karachi.

He observed that experience of Dr Syed Saifur Rehman will be helpful in solving the problems of the city.

Administrator Karachi said that the guidance of Kamran Khan Tessori will be helpful in fulfilling the duties.