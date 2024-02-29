Open Menu

Governor Sindh Advocates Coalition Government Formation To Lead Country Forward

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Governor Sindh advocates coalition government formation to lead country forward

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori on Thursday advocated the formation of a coalition government and urged all the parties to work together to lead the country out of the crisis.

He expressed these views while speaking to the media during the inauguration of the 772nd annual Urs celebration of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz (RA).

Speaking on the occasion he said that Sindh is land of saints and people of this land are fortunate to be custodians of such rich heritage. He said that the progress of Sindh and Pakistan interlinked.

Governor Sindh appreciated the arrangements for the Urs and praised Secretary Auqaf Munawar Ali Mahesar, Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon and the district administration for their hard work.

Rather than attacking each other, he emphasized the need to steer the economy in the right direction. He asked the independent candidates who had joined the Sunni Ittehad that they should all make efforts to improve the livelihood of the country.

He said that after taking the oath, all elected representatives should play their role in ensuring the country's security and prosperity. They should also work for the welfare of the people who have sent them to the assembly, he added.

Answering a question regarding MQM joining the government, the Governor of Sindh responded that in political negotiations, parties shape their statements according to their manifestos to serve their constituents. He stated that every party's electoral mandate should be respected.

The Governor noted that the people's mandate is important and all stakeholders should indulge in dialogue positively.

He further said that the President holds a responsible position and his duties should be transferred to the new government through democratic means. He said that 240 million people are waiting for the next government to heal their wounds and lead the country towards progress.

More Stories From Pakistan