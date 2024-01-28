Open Menu

Governor Sindh Announces To Send People Over 75 Years To Hajj And Umrah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Governor Sindh announces to send people over 75 years to Hajj and Umrah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced to bear expanses of Hajj and Umrah for persons above 75 years, who have not performed the holy pilgrimage in their life. This he announced while talking with media after visiting Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad (SGHL).

"Such persons should register themselves with Governor House and they would be sent to holy mosques after balloting", he further announced. Governor Sindh also announced to bear expanses of such students, whose parents are unable to afford heavy expenditure of fees and books. “Such parents can also approach 1366” he added.

He said that the emergency of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad is like the emergency of Jinnah, Civil and Abbasi Shaheed Hospitals and needs improvement “My main purpose of visiting city hospitals is to personally know the state of affairs of health care institutions to ensure betterment of the same”, he added.

Governor Sindh pledged that he would continue to visit hospitals and shopping centres to listen to the grievances of the common man.

"In addition to hospitals and shopping centres I will start visits of government schools and parks along with media to expose inefficiency and wrongdoings there also", he added and said that media is showing everything, wherever I am going.

He said that since the establishment of this hospital in 1982, hundreds of plazas have been erected in Karachi but no improvement has been made in this important healthcare facility. He asked the aged people present on occasion to come to the Governor's House and have a discussion over a cup of tea to improve the situation.

Governor Sindh further said that any person requiring ration bags can contact helpline 1366. Earlier, Governor Sindh visited the emergency of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad where Medical Superintendent Dr Ateeq-ur-Rehman Qureshi briefed him about the working of the hospital. Governor Sindh enquired about the facility being provided to patients there.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Martyrs Shaheed Hajj Visit Man Cuban Peso Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

10 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

19 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

19 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

19 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

20 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

20 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

20 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

20 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

21 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

20 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan