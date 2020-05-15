UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Approves Corona Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:48 PM

Governor Sindh approves Corona Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday approved the Corona Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020 to provide relief to the people of the province amid the coronavirus pandemic, a private news channel reported

The Ordinance was sent to the Governor after approval of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for signature.

Under the Ordinance, a landlord shall defer or suspend the recovery of rent payments under Rs 50,000 and slash by 50 per cent if a rent amount is Rs 100,000. It shall not apply in case where the owner is a widow, differently-abled person and senior citizen.

Water bills of the premises over 80 square yards of land will be waived off.

No educational institution shall charge more than 80 per cent of the total monthly fees. No employee or worker shall be terminated or removed as the employers will be bound to pay salary to their employers.

