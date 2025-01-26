Governor Sindh assure support for promotion of Polo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday assuring all possible support for the promotion of Polo, said that under the Governor's Initiatives, sports are being promoted while full facilities are being extended to the players

He expressed these views while attending the final match ceremony of Sindh Polo Cup 2025 as a chief guest.

Earlier, when the Governor of Sindh and his wife reached Malir Garrison, they were seated in a buggy and taken to the ground.

On this occasion, the military band presented a salute to the Governor of Sindh.

President of Malir Garrison Polo Club, Brigade Commander Asad Bashir, welcomed them warmly.

The President of Malir Garrison Polo Club presented a cap and a shield to the Governor of Sindh.

Kamran Khan Tessori opened the final match by throwing the ball on the ground.

The final match was played between SQC Gold and Triva at the Malir Garrison Polo Ground.

At the end, the Governor of Sindh, who is also the patron of the Sindh Polo Association, gave the trophy to the winning team of the final match, SQC Gold, and also distributed prizes among other players.

Later, the Governor of Sindh also attended the final match of the amateur and professional Javelin.

He also distributed prizes to the winning player of the final match of Javelin.

On this occasion, the Governor of Sindh congratulated the winning team and expressed his best wishes to the runner-up team.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that today we got to see a wonderful match, the final teams worked hard for the victory.

He added that winning and losing are part of the game, we have to learn from our failures.