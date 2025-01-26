Governor Sindh Assure Support For Promotion Of Polo
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday assuring all possible support for the promotion of Polo, said that under the Governor's Initiatives, sports are being promoted while full facilities are being extended to the players
He expressed these views while attending the final match ceremony of Sindh Polo Cup 2025 as a chief guest.
Earlier, when the Governor of Sindh and his wife reached Malir Garrison, they were seated in a buggy and taken to the ground.
On this occasion, the military band presented a salute to the Governor of Sindh.
President of Malir Garrison Polo Club, Brigade Commander Asad Bashir, welcomed them warmly.
The President of Malir Garrison Polo Club presented a cap and a shield to the Governor of Sindh.
Kamran Khan Tessori opened the final match by throwing the ball on the ground.
The final match was played between SQC Gold and Triva at the Malir Garrison Polo Ground.
At the end, the Governor of Sindh, who is also the patron of the Sindh Polo Association, gave the trophy to the winning team of the final match, SQC Gold, and also distributed prizes among other players.
Later, the Governor of Sindh also attended the final match of the amateur and professional Javelin.
He also distributed prizes to the winning player of the final match of Javelin.
On this occasion, the Governor of Sindh congratulated the winning team and expressed his best wishes to the runner-up team.
Kamran Khan Tessori said that today we got to see a wonderful match, the final teams worked hard for the victory.
He added that winning and losing are part of the game, we have to learn from our failures.
Recent Stories
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City administration's campaign against illegal profiteers continues5 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh assure support for promotion of Polo5 minutes ago
-
Man killed in Malakand shooting5 minutes ago
-
District Governor of Rotary Club visits NDF Rehabilitation Center5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on LDP5 minutes ago
-
Govt to lower electricity prices in April: Rana Tanveer5 minutes ago
-
BISP providing social, economic protection to deserving women: official25 minutes ago
-
Young generation urged to benefit from fishing35 minutes ago
-
100 student volunteers’ complete friends of police program35 minutes ago
-
Worker dies in well collapse in Lodhran35 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e Rooh Rihan pays tribute to Journalist Shaikh Ali Muhammad55 minutes ago
-
Strengthening regional trade crucial for development: Iftikhar Malik55 minutes ago