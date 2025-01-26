Open Menu

Governor Sindh Assure Support For Promotion Of Polo

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Governor Sindh assure support for promotion of Polo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday assuring all possible support for the promotion of Polo, said that under the Governor's Initiatives, sports are being promoted while full facilities are being extended to the players

He expressed these views while attending the final match ceremony of Sindh Polo Cup 2025 as a chief guest.

Earlier, when the Governor of Sindh and his wife reached Malir Garrison, they were seated in a buggy and taken to the ground.

On this occasion, the military band presented a salute to the Governor of Sindh.

President of Malir Garrison Polo Club, Brigade Commander Asad Bashir, welcomed them warmly.

The President of Malir Garrison Polo Club presented a cap and a shield to the Governor of Sindh.

Kamran Khan Tessori opened the final match by throwing the ball on the ground.

The final match was played between SQC Gold and Triva at the Malir Garrison Polo Ground.

At the end, the Governor of Sindh, who is also the patron of the Sindh Polo Association, gave the trophy to the winning team of the final match, SQC Gold, and also distributed prizes among other players.

Later, the Governor of Sindh also attended the final match of the amateur and professional Javelin.

He also distributed prizes to the winning player of the final match of Javelin.

On this occasion, the Governor of Sindh congratulated the winning team and expressed his best wishes to the runner-up team.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that today we got to see a wonderful match, the final teams worked hard for the victory.

He added that winning and losing are part of the game, we have to learn from our failures.

Recent Stories

Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

45 minutes ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

45 minutes ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

1 hour ago
 FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
 UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

2 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming ov ..

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan