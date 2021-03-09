UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Attends ICAP's Members Convocation 2021

Tue 09th March 2021

Governor Sindh attends ICAP's Members Convocation 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that many students from Pakistan go abroad for employment after graduation as the United States is called for the land of opportunities but now Pakistan has also become the land of opportunities.

He expressed these views while addressing ICAP's Members Convocation 2021 as a chief guest here at a local hotel.

The Members Convocation 2021 was organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and CA Pakistan, said a statement.

Addressing the occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that unfortunately the standard of a person's intelligence and success in Pakistan is measured by his proficiency in English.

"We should speak in our mother tongue," he said.

The Governor Sindh said that parents nurture their children by sacrificing their desires because they see their success in the success of their children, therefore it is the duty of the children to serve their parents.

"We have the resources, but they need to be used properly. There is no one more sincere for Pakistan than Prime Minister Imran Khan and that is why the present government is committed to eradicate corruption from the country," he said.

Addressing the youth in particular, the Governor said that "Kamyab Jawan Program" of the government is a ray of hope for the youth of Pakistan. Youth should be encouraged to start a business by taking loans on easy terms under the Kamyab Jawan Program," he said.

Later, the Governor Sindh also distributed merit certificates and gold medals among the chartered accountants.

President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) Iftikhar Tola was also present on the occasion.

