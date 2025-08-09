Governor Sindh attends Independence Day celebrations in Orangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday received a warm welcome upon his arrival at Qasba Aligarh, Orangi No. 8, where the residents showered him with rose petals and chanted “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Marking the Ma’rakah-e-Haq Independence Day festivities, the Governor hoisted the national flag, planted a sapling, cut a cake, and distributed it among citizens. The event concluded with a vibrant fireworks display, illuminating the area with colorful lights.

Addressing the gathering, Kamran Tessori said that national unity was Pakistan’s greatest strength.

“When the nation stood united, we defeated India in such a way that it has never forgotten,” he remarked. He stressed that respecting elders is an integral part of the country’s social values and a responsibility for every citizen. “Our elders made sacrifices to create Pakistan; we are their descendants, and it is our duty to fulfill their dreams,” he added.

The ceremony was also attended by senior MQM-Pakistan leaders Anees Qaimkhani and Aminul Haque, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi, Hafeezuddin, and others.