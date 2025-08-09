Governor Sindh Attends Independence Day Celebrations In Orangi
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday received a warm welcome upon his arrival at Qasba Aligarh, Orangi No. 8, where the residents showered him with rose petals and chanted “Pakistan Zindabad.”
Marking the Ma’rakah-e-Haq Independence Day festivities, the Governor hoisted the national flag, planted a sapling, cut a cake, and distributed it among citizens. The event concluded with a vibrant fireworks display, illuminating the area with colorful lights.
Addressing the gathering, Kamran Tessori said that national unity was Pakistan’s greatest strength.
“When the nation stood united, we defeated India in such a way that it has never forgotten,” he remarked. He stressed that respecting elders is an integral part of the country’s social values and a responsibility for every citizen. “Our elders made sacrifices to create Pakistan; we are their descendants, and it is our duty to fulfill their dreams,” he added.
The ceremony was also attended by senior MQM-Pakistan leaders Anees Qaimkhani and Aminul Haque, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi, Hafeezuddin, and others.
Recent Stories
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Price, encroachment offenders penalised7 minutes ago
-
President, PM commend security forces for eliminating 47 Khwarij7 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh attends Independence Day celebrations in Orangi7 minutes ago
-
WASA to officially begin operations in Sargodha on Aug 1517 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar reviews MoFA’s 2024 initiatives27 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at MegaByte store in Nawabshah, no loss of life reported37 minutes ago
-
'National Cycle Race' held in connection with Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq37 minutes ago
-
Progress, prosperity of Balochistan, among govt’s top priorities: PM37 minutes ago
-
Sambara to organize yoga session and Independence Day celebration37 minutes ago
-
PM’s promise over 100MW solar plant for GB fulfilled47 minutes ago
-
14 more Indian sponsored Khwarij killed in sanitization operation: ISPR47 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 306,800 cusecs water47 minutes ago