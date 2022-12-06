Governor Sindh attends National Day celebrations of Thailand

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended the National Day event of Royal Kingdom of Thailand.

He was received by Acting Consul General of Thailand in Karachi Ms. Tantipanyathep, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion.

The Governor Sindh congratulated the Acting Consul General and people of Thailand on their national day. He said that Pak-Thai relations are being cemented by the passage of time. Both countries would benefit from enhancement in bilateral trade and economic cooperation, he added.

Acting Consul General Ms.Tantipanyathep said that bilateral relations were increasing in various fields.

Former Governor Sindh Mohammad Mian Soomro, Trade Commissioner Arif Suleman, Consul Generals of various countries and notables were also present on the occasion.