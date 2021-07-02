UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Awards Commendation Certificate To Cambridge O-level Student

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Governor Sindh awards commendation certificate to Cambridge O-level student

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday awarded the commendation certificate to Ali Salman, a student Cambridge O-level who secured world distinction with highest marks in computer science in the examinations held in October-November 2020.

His family was also present on the occasion, said a press release here.

The Governor Sindh while appreciating his efforts said "These attributes make You an inspiration for youth of this country and it is an indication of huge potential and bright future of nation of Pakistan".

Dr. Maqsood Ahmad Siddiqui also thanked the Governor Sindh of recognizing the academic success of his son.

