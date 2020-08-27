UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Calls For Large Scaled Rescue Operation In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Governor Sindh calls for large scaled rescue operation in Karachi

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Karachi was facing difficult situation due to devastating rain water which could be faced through engaging heavy machinery on emergency basis to save its people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Karachi was facing difficult situation due to devastating rain water which could be faced through engaging heavy machinery on emergency basis to save its people.

He said that although teams of Pak Army, FWO and NDMA had been directed to continue their rescue works at their respective areas, but the city was needing even more rescue work at larger scale.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, the governor said that Pakistan Army jawans along with sufficient machinery were busy in evacuation of people at 70 points of the city besides engaging 14 teams of FWO for reopening of drains.

He said the government had made arrangements to distribute twenty thousands ration bags and cooked meals among the affected people of the city as emergency needs.

Imran Ismail told that the prime minister had directed him to ensure participation of all the parliamentarians and local body representatives of the city in rescue operation. He said that the execution of such a wide scaled relief and rehabilitation work was beyond the limited resources of KMC.

Currently, all the institutions were engaged in rescue operation which would be followed by relief and rehabilitation works, he added.

