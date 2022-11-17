Governor Sindh calls on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Wednesday called on Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House here.

In the meeting, it was agreed to work together to resolve the problems of the province, said a statement.

The overall political situation of the country, problems faced by the province in various fields, rehabilitation of flood victims, construction of infrastructure and development projects of Karachi were discussed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed good wishes for the Sindh governor.