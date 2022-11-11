Governor Sindh calls on former President Asif Ali Zardari

Governor Sindh Karman Khan Tessori called on former President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Karman Khan Tessori called on former President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House here on Friday.

He enquired about the well-being of the former president, said a spokesperson of the Governor's House.

Overall political situation of the country, problems confronted by the province, measures for rehabilitation of flood affected people and development projects of Karachi were discussed in detail on the occasion.

Asif Ali Zardari expressed best wishes for the governor.