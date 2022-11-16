UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Calls On President Arts Councils

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday called on President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah at Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday called on President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah at Governor House here.

In the meeting, the issues faced by the Arts Council were discussed, said a statement.

On the occasion, the Governor Sindh said that the Arts Council is performing significant services for the promotion of arts.

The Arts Council has a key role in developing the skills of children in particular and it is the best platform for the promotion of urdu literature.

He further said that the problems faced by Arts Council will be solved on priority basis. Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmad Shah said that Arts Council is the main center of social, cultural and other activities in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

