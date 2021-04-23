Governor Sindh calls on President Dr. Arif Alvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail called on President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi here at Governor House Sindh on Friday.

During the meeting, development projects initiated by the Federal government for the province were discussed, said the statement released by Governor House Sindh here.

Besides, the overall situation in the province including law and order, public welfare measures and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, Dr. Arif Alvi said that all elected representatives have to show responsibility for solving the problems of the people.

The President further said that the Federal government was taking all possible steps to address the problems of the people and many projects launched for the welfare of the people were proof of this.

In the meeting, the Governor of Sindh briefed the President that the development and prosperity of the people in the province was among the top priorities of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and the solution of the problems in the province was being made possible through mutual dialogues and consensus.