Governor Sindh calls on President Dr. Arif Alvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at President House Islamabad.

A statement issued by the Sindh Governor's House here said that cooperation of Federal Government in various sectors, federal funding for development of the Sindh and mega-development projects of Karachi were discussed in detail.

On the occasion, Governor Sindh informed the President about his efforts to create cohesion, harmony and unity between various sections of the population in Sindh.

Governor Sindh said that federal funding for various projects would definitely improve the existing infrastructure.