UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Calls On President Dr. Arif Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Governor Sindh calls on President Dr. Arif Alvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at President House Islamabad.

A statement issued by the Sindh Governor's House here said that cooperation of Federal Government in various sectors, federal funding for development of the Sindh and mega-development projects of Karachi were discussed in detail.

On the occasion, Governor Sindh informed the President about his efforts to create cohesion, harmony and unity between various sections of the population in Sindh.

Governor Sindh said that federal funding for various projects would definitely improve the existing infrastructure.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Islamabad Governor Government Unity Foods Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters ..

Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters by slitting their throats in K ..

10 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affecte ..

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affected areas

43 minutes ago
 PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

3 hours ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

3 hours ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.