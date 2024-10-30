Governor Sindh calls on State Minister Shaza Fatima

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:13 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori held a meeting with Minister of State for Information Technology and Communication Shaza Fatima Khawaja at the Governor House here on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on the importance of IT and communication, alongside discussions on IT courses and other significant areas, said a statement.

Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that IT and communication are the foundations of modern development, noting that IT courses are actively being conducted at the Governor House under the Governor’s Initiative, with plans to expand these courses across the province.

State Minister Shaza Fatima praised the IT classes under the Governor’s Initiative as an excellent step forward.

Later, the State Minister and Governor Tessori visited the IT Market, where the governor briefed the media, highlighting that the IT program was launched last year. Covering 24,500 square feet, the IT Market hosts 32 classes weekly, providing IT education to 50,000 students.

The governor assured that all courses are free of charge and announced the addition of ten more air conditioners for students' comfort.

Expressing her delight during her visit to the Governor House, Minister Shaza Fatima lauded the Governor's IT initiative, noting that the Governor House doors are now open to the public, fostering closer ties with citizens.

She also commended the ongoing ration drive under the Governor’s Initiative, acknowledging its impact in aiding people in need.

State Minister Shaza Fatima emphasized that the free IT courses would help youth gain self - sufficiency and contribute positively to the national economy.

The visit also included a tour of the "Bell of Hope" project, where Minister Shaza Fatima rang the bell in appreciation, and a review of the ration drive, lauding the efforts to provide relief through ration distribution.

She also visited the historic room of the Father of the Nation, appreciating the Governor's work in fostering community engagement and support.

