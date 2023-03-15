UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Calls Political Forces To Steer The Country Out Of Economic Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Governor Sindh calls political forces to steer the country out of economic crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday called upon the political forces to sit together and evolve a strategy to steer the country out of the current economic crisis.

Addressing the special commemorative session summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan, he said, it demanded determination from the country's political leadership to put the country on the track to progress, prosperity and development.

"We need to become a nation by putting behind all our political differences" he added.

The Governor said that various countries that started the journey of development with Pakistan were ahead in progress and development. Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan's provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with natural resources which need to be explored for the prosperity of the country, he added.

The Governor also asked the media to project a positive image of the country and abstain from sensationalizing negative issues.

Kamran Tissori said that it was high time that efforts should be made to end the miseries of the common people.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Progress Gold Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of North Macedoni ..

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

36 minutes ago
 LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

48 minutes ago
 Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

2 hours ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

2 hours ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.