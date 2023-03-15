Governor Sindh calls political forces to steer the country out of economic crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday called upon the political forces to sit together and evolve a strategy to steer the country out of the current economic crisis.

Addressing the special commemorative session summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan, he said, it demanded determination from the country's political leadership to put the country on the track to progress, prosperity and development.

"We need to become a nation by putting behind all our political differences" he added.

The Governor said that various countries that started the journey of development with Pakistan were ahead in progress and development. Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan's provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with natural resources which need to be explored for the prosperity of the country, he added.

The Governor also asked the media to project a positive image of the country and abstain from sensationalizing negative issues.

Kamran Tissori said that it was high time that efforts should be made to end the miseries of the common people.