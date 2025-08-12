Governor Sindh Calls Youth The Key To Pakistan’s Sustainable Development
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday, in his message on International Youth Day, said that Pakistan’s youth are the pride of the nation and the guarantors of sustainable development.
He said that the creative thinking and determination of young people are the strongest pillars of national progress, adding that 65% of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) can only be achieved through their active participation.
The Governor highlighted that under the “Governor’s Initiatives,” 50,000 young people are receiving modern and quality IT education at the Governor House.
He urged local and regional governments to take concrete steps to empower the youth, stressing that their voices and priorities must be included in development planning.
“Youth are the leaders of today and the builders of tomorrow’s Pakistan. The country’s bright future is directly linked to investment in young people,” Tessori said.
