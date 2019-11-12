Governor Sindh chairs high-level meeting

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting at the Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting at the Governor House.

The meeting was attended by Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui, Member Sindh Assembly Shehzad Qureshi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Administrator DHA Brigadier Abrar H.

Bhatti and others.

The meeting decided to set up a desalination plant for conversion of sea water in DHA under public-private partnership. The Governor Sindh appreciated the efforts made in this regard.

Phase-wise delivery of 5mgd water would be possible in the next two and a half years under the desalination plant.