Governor Sindh, CM Sindh Pays Homage To Quaid-e-Azam On Pakistan Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori along with Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay him tribute on the occasion of Pakistan Day here.

They laid wreaths at Mazar-e-Quaid and prayed for the prosperity and sustainable development of Pakistan.

Earlier, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah on his arrival at Mazar-e-Quaid was welcomed by provincial ministers, advisors and Sindh chief secretary.

The Sindh Governor and the Sindh CM also recorded their impressions in the visitor's book.

