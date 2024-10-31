Governor Sindh Commends Security Forces For Killing Terrorists In Aka Khel
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has commended the security forces for killing 8 Khawarij terrorists during an operation in Aka Khel area of Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Governor Sindh expressed his respect for the martyrdom of 3 jawans, including the Major and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved families.
Governor Tessori said the entire nation stands with the families of the martyrs.
The government is determined to bring the terrorists to their logical end, Kamran Tessori said and added that the security forces destroyed the ambitions of terrorists in Bannu.
