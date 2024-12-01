Governor Sindh Commends Security Forces For Successful Bannu Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 10:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday commended the security forces for their successful operation in Bannu, where eight terrorists were eliminated and nine others were injured.
He paid tribute to Captain Muhammad Zohaib and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, who embraced martyrdom during the operation, praying for their high ranks in paradise and patience for their bereaved families.
Governor Kamran Khan Tessori remarked that the martyrs are the pride of the nation and the entire country salutes their sacrifices. He further stated that the relentless efforts and sacrifices of security forces across the country in eradicating terrorism were highly commendable.
"Our martyrs' sacrifices strengthen our unwavering resolve. With firm determination, we will rid our beloved homeland of the scourge of terrorism," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM attends funeral prayer of Shaheed Capt. Zohabi-ud-Din1 minute ago
-
PPP advocates dialogue and responsibility amid political crises1 minute ago
-
Govt followed IHC order to ensure law and order during PTI protest: Secretary Interior11 minutes ago
-
Boilers of 3 factories sealed, fine imposed11 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyred Captain, Sepoy offered11 minutes ago
-
FAPUASA, PUTA denounce proposed amendments in KP universities act32 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World HIV/AIDS Day with resolve to completely eradicate the fatal disease41 minutes ago
-
Speakers call for focus on media & information literacy for societal development41 minutes ago
-
NAB organises cricket tournament41 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Culture Day marked with cultural fervor41 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt. to continue furnishing consumers with electricity and wheat flour at subsidized rates: Anw ..42 minutes ago
-
63pc people show confidence in Punjab CM’s environmental initiatives42 minutes ago