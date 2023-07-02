Governor Sindh committed for welfare of people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that when he took the charge of Governor, he committed himself to do whatever he could do for the welfare of the people.

He stated this in a reception held in recognition of his services by businessman and CEO unity foods Farrukh Amin at his residence.

The Governor said that he was thankful to God for providing him a chance to serve the people on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Kamran Tessori also thanked the people, who cooperated with him while serving the people.

On the occasion, famous industrialist Aqil Karim Dhedhi, and other businessmen were also present.