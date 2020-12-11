UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Sindh Condoles With Son Of Mufti Zarwali Khan

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Governor Sindh condoles with son of Mufti Zarwali Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail sympathized with Anwar Shah, son of an eminent scholar Mufti Zarwali Khan, during a visit to Jamiat-ul-Arabiya Ahsan-ul-Uloom here on Friday.

He offered Fateha and offered condolences to Anwar Shah, said a statement.

The Governor of Sindh also prayed for the elevation of the rank of Mufti Zarwali Khan and gratitude for the bereaved family.

On this occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that with the demise of Mufti Zarwali, the country has lost a great scholar.

The deceased always taught tolerance and interfaith harmony while his services are unforgettable, he said.

The Sindh Governor further said that the deceased enlightened the hearts of the people with Islamic teachings keeping in view the true spirit of religion.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Visit Family Mufti

Recent Stories

Business should be a force for good, founders tell ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-chief receives British A ..

41 minutes ago

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

2 hours ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

2 hours ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

2 hours ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.