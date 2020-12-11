Governor Sindh condoles with son of Mufti Zarwali Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail sympathized with Anwar Shah, son of an eminent scholar Mufti Zarwali Khan, during a visit to Jamiat-ul-Arabiya Ahsan-ul-Uloom here on Friday.

He offered Fateha and offered condolences to Anwar Shah, said a statement.

The Governor of Sindh also prayed for the elevation of the rank of Mufti Zarwali Khan and gratitude for the bereaved family.

On this occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that with the demise of Mufti Zarwali, the country has lost a great scholar.

The deceased always taught tolerance and interfaith harmony while his services are unforgettable, he said.

The Sindh Governor further said that the deceased enlightened the hearts of the people with Islamic teachings keeping in view the true spirit of religion.