Governor Sindh Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of PAPP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP).

In his congratulatory message to the newly elected President Muhammad Jameel and General Secretary Abbas Mehdi of PAPP, the governor hoped that the newly elected office bearers would take all possible steps to resolve the issues of the members of the association.

He added that photojournalists were essential part of journalism because often a picture was more effective than a thousand words.

He said that some photographs of photographers became a part of history and the details of the situation come to light as soon as one sees them.

More Stories From Pakistan

