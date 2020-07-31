UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Congratulating Nation On The Occasion Of Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:02 PM

Governor Sindh congratulating nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, while congratulating the countrymen including people of Sindh on the occasion of holy festival Eid-ul-Azha, said that following the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim every year, we sacrifice animals in the way of Allah Almighty and distribute its meat among relatives, neighbors and the poor

In his message on the occasion on Eid-ul-Azha, the Governor of Sindh said various delicious meals are also prepared at home, on Eid Days and loved ones and relatives gather together to celebrate the Holy festival.

The Governor Sindh said that this year the situation is different due to coronavirus and we need to be very careful during Eid-ul-Azha, he added.

He said that we have to take precautionary measures including social distance to prevent spread of coronavirus on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Governor further said that coronavirus is still spreading all over the world but due to the foresight of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the situation of Pakistan is much better than that of our neighboring countries.

Imran Ismail said that we can save future happiness by observing standard operating procedures to contain COVID19, and we can all stop this epidemic from spreading.

Next year with grance of Almighty Allah we will celebrate our Eid with full religious fervor, he added.

The Governor of Sindh said that on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, the poor, the needy and the economically challenged people should never be forgotten.

