Governor Sindh Directs DG NADRA To Issue CNICs Without Any Delay

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Director General (DG) of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Sindh, Mohammed Anis Khan called on Governor Kamran Tessori, here on Friday.

On the occasion, at Governor House, matters related to the issuance of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to the people on urgent basis, and formation of NADRA mobile teams came under the discussion.

The governor said that NADRA should take measures in removing obstacles to provide CNIC to the people on urgent basis and without any delay.

He directed the DG to create easiness in the process of issuing CNICs and other documents to the people.

Kamran Tessori said that NADRA mobile teams must be sent to different areas of the city to facilitate the people.

He said the timing of Orangi Town's NADRA office should be extended and run in two shifts.

It is to mention here that the people can register their complaints regarding NADRA in the Governor House's Cell on number 1366 and an immediate action would be taken on the complaint.

The DG NADRA Sindh assured the governor that his directives would be fully adhered.

