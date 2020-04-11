UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Directs Officials To Provide Relief To Deserving People

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:35 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail while visiting the coronavirus Command and Control Center at the Governor's House here directed the officials' concerned of the desks set up there to guide the public about the procedure to get relief and ration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail while visiting the coronavirus Command and Control Center at the Governor's House here directed the officials' concerned of the desks set up there to guide the public about the procedure to get relief and ration.

On the occasion, the Governor Sindh was given a detailed briefing with regard to the distribution of ration by the Center, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Appreciating the performance of the Command and Control Center, the Governor Sindh directed the officials concerned to accelerate efforts to provide relief to the deserving and needy, particularly, the affectees of lockdown situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Ismail said that the center was receiving calls from all over the province and so far more than one lakh phone calls had been received and action was being taken in response to 12500 calls.

The Governor Sindh further said that distribution of ration was underway across the province including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thar, Larkana, Tando Mohammad Khan with the help of donors, philanthropists and till now large number of people had been provided ration at their homes.

The Governor Sindh said that ration bags were being distributed among the needy and the deserving people with the assistance and cooperation of donors and philanthropists.

