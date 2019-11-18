UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Expresses Concern Over Dog Bite Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, on Monday expressing grave concern over the increase in dog bite cases across the province, has said that the provincial government should take practical steps in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, on Monday expressing grave concern over the increase in dog bite cases across the province, has said that the provincial government should take practical steps in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons after visiting the dog bite victim Hasnain, referred to National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Karachi after being bitten by dogs in Larkana.

The Governor said that Prime Minister has given the responsibility to Member National Assembly, Aftab Siddiqui, to assist the family of the victim in treatment.

Imran Ismail said financial assistance would also be provided to the affected family.

To a question, the Governor said that the NICH was being administered by the Sindh government so it could solve the shortage of staff and other problems being faced by the institute.

He said that the Federal Government would provide all possible support to the parents for treatment.

Earlier, the Governor inquired about the health of Hasnain at NICH, Dr Jamal Raza, Director NICH briefed him about the health condition of the dog bite victim.

