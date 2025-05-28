Open Menu

Governor Sindh Extends Greetings To Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Governor Sindh extends greetings to nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the day as a symbol of Pakistan’s unwavering resolve and spirit of national defense.

“May 28 stands as a testament to the nation’s unshakable determination, courage, and commitment to safeguarding the homeland,” said Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in his message on Wednesday.

He emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to pay tribute to the architects of Pakistan’s nuclear program and the national heroes who made the country’s defense invincible.

“Pakistan’s defense is impregnable, and we will stand firm against every conspiracy by our enemies,” he stated.

Governor Sindh called May 28 a day of immense pride, recalling the moment when Pakistan emerged as a recognized nuclear power.

“On this historic day, I pay tribute to the entire nation, the armed forces, and our brilliant scientists for their invaluable contributions,” he concluded.

Recent Stories

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

2 minutes ago
 DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

2 minutes ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

17 minutes ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

24 minutes ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

47 minutes ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

1 hour ago
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

1 hour ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximat ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft

2 hours ago
 TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete thir ..

TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team followi ..

UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince o ..

UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan