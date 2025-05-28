Governor Sindh extends greetings to nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the day as a symbol of Pakistan’s unwavering resolve and spirit of national defense.

“May 28 stands as a testament to the nation’s unshakable determination, courage, and commitment to safeguarding the homeland,” said Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in his message on Wednesday.

He emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to pay tribute to the architects of Pakistan’s nuclear program and the national heroes who made the country’s defense invincible.

“Pakistan’s defense is impregnable, and we will stand firm against every conspiracy by our enemies,” he stated.

Governor Sindh called May 28 a day of immense pride, recalling the moment when Pakistan emerged as a recognized nuclear power.

“On this historic day, I pay tribute to the entire nation, the armed forces, and our brilliant scientists for their invaluable contributions,” he concluded.