Open Menu

Governor Sindh Felicitates Hindu Community On Diwali

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Governor Sindh felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori while congratulating the Hindu community on festival of lights, Diwali on Sunday, has said that the Hindu community was playing their role in the development of the country.

He said that their role especially, in the fields of agriculture, industry and medicine of the province was significant.

Tessori said that the minority communities in Pakistan had complete protection and they had freedom to perform their religious rituals.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Minority Agriculture Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

18 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

18 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

18 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

18 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

18 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

18 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

18 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan