Governor Sindh felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori while congratulating the Hindu community on festival of lights, Diwali on Sunday, has said that the Hindu community was playing their role in the development of the country.

He said that their role especially, in the fields of agriculture, industry and medicine of the province was significant.

Tessori said that the minority communities in Pakistan had complete protection and they had freedom to perform their religious rituals.